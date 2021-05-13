Man dies in Willacy County hit-and-run, foul play suspected

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run where they say foul play is suspected.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56 in rural Willacy County north of Lyford to an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

Los Fresnos resident Martin Benjamin Peña, 52, was found dead at the scene.

Upon investigation, deputies are suspecting that foul play was a factor in the incident.

The autopsy on the man is still pending.

This case is under investigation. More details will be provided when available.