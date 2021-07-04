Man dies in single-car crash in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – One man is dead after a rollover crash in Cameron County on Saturday night.

According to DPS investigators, a single-car rollover crash took place at 11:56 p.m. Saturday night when a red GMC Sierra entered into a left side skid then turned onto its side on Weber Road near Rangerville Road in Cameron County.

Officials say the driver was traveling at unsafe speeds.

The driver of the vehicle, Israel Moreno, 66, died at the scene of the accident.

No other information on the crash is available at this time.