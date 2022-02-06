SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is investigating the death of a man who died in a train accident.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:12 authorities responded to a pedestrian being struck by a train near the 200 block of Whalen Road, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his early 30’s lying near the railroad tracks.

The man was later identified as Rio Hondo resident Jorge Daniel Solval.

Solval was pronounced dead at the scene due to the significant injuries he sustained, stated the release.

San Benito PD is still investigating the incident.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact San Benito PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 361-3880.