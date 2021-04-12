Man dies in Pharr while in police custody

PHARR, Texas (KVEO)- A man has died while in police custody Monday morning, according to officials with the Pharr police department.

Adelaido Adrian Diaz, 55, was arrested April 11th for evading police.

Pharr police attempted to stop Diaz for a traffic violation. He continued to drive, leading to a pursuit that eventually led Diaz to pull over. He was arrested for evading police and was taken into a holding facility.

While in custody, Diaz was injured after a fall to the ground causing an injury to the back of his head, according to officials.

Officials called for assistance and Diaz was taken to the hospital. Police said Diaz was pronounced dead when Diaz was taken to the hospital.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey released the following statement,

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Diaz family. There will be a thorough investigation led by the Texas Rangers to gather all of the facts surrounding this case as well as a separate internal administrative investigation per normal protocol. I have made myself available to the family to answer any questions or concerns they may have.”

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident. No other information was released by police.