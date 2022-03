LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a man in Los Fresnos on Wednesday.

According to a release, a man was found dead on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at FM 803 on the side of the roadway.

Police say he suffered injuries from a shooting. The man, Julio Cesar Gutierrez Jr., 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Fresnos police at (956) 223-4473.