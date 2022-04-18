LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State authorities are investigating the death of a man at the La Joya Police Department’s holding facility.

According to a release, a 60-year-old man from La Joya was arrested on Sunday at 10:22 p.m. for public intoxication. He was transported to the La Joya Police Department’s holding facility to await transfer to the county jail.

Just hours later, around 1:13 a.m. on Monday, the man was found unresponsive in the facility. Medical attention was given to him by police, fire, and EMS personnel, according to the release.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Texas Rangers are further investigating this incident.