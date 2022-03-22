HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a man died after falling in a ditch in an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

DPS Troopers responded to Mile 17 N. Road on Sharp Road in Hidalgo County in reference to an ATV crash on Friday, March 18 around 3:53 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed and for unknown reasons drove onto the side of the road into a bar ditch. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

Ezequel Alvarez, 18, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

This crash is under further investigation by DPS Troopers.