Man dies in head-on collision in rural Hidalgo County

Officials on scene at a crash in rural Hidalgo County (source: DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One man died and two people were injured in an auto accident that happened in rural Hidalgo County on Thursday.

According to police, DPS troopers responded to a crash on FM 490 & Wallace Road in rural Hidalgo County northwest of Edinburg.

Law enforcement personnel found a maroon Dodge SUV and gray Ford pickup wrecked at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His information is being withheld at this time.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to a local hospital for their injuries in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash from officials revealed that the Dodge SUV veered onto the oncoming lane of traffic while travelling on FM 490 and collided into the Ford.

This crash is still under investigation and more details will be made public when they are available.