EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died in a two-car collision on Sunday night in Edinburg that caused one car to roll over.

According to police, a two-car accident occurred on Sunday around 9 p.m. near the 4900 block of U.S. Expressway 281.

Police say a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound when the driver of the vehicle changed lanes and collided with a Dodge Ram, causing the Mustang to roll over and end up on the east side of U.S. Expressway 281.

The driver of the Mustang, a male, died at the scene of the crash. His name is being witheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.