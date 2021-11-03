Man dies in custody of McAllen police minutes after arrest for disturbance

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — One man died minutes after McAllen police say they arrested him for causing a disturbance at a restaurant.

According to a release, McAllen officers responded to S. 10th Street at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a man screaming inside a restaurant bothering customers.

Police arrived at 10:17 a.m. and observed the man blocking the door entrance and threatening employees and customers to not leave the building.

Officers began to speak with the man while evacuating employees and customers out of another exit.

At 10:20 a.m., when the man observed one customer exiting and running onto the parking lot towards a vehicle, he chased after them and attempted to prevent them from entering their car.

Officers chased after the man before he stumbled and fell on the northbound lanes of 10th Street. At this point, officers attempted to place him into custody.

The man then bit and caused injury to officers while resisting arrest.

The officers reported the man was arrested at 10:23 a.m.

At 10:26 a.m., officers stated the man was not breathing and began performing CPR procedures.

Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and attempted further life-saving measures.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:00 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the man has not been made public at this time.