Man dies in auto-pedestrian accident in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that took place on Saturday morning that left one man dead.

According to police, a man was struck by a vehicle near 2700 W. Frontage Road in McAllen at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The man, described by police in his 20s, died at the scene of the accident.

McAllen PD has not taken anyone into custody and is further investigating this incident.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of family.

