HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting took place Thursday night.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a male suspect that fled on foot.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter is being used to locate the suspect.

This scene is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.