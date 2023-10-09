HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man died of an overdose Sunday morning at the same Harlingen home that was raided by authorities four days prior, police said.

According to Harlingen police, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead after overdosing at a home on the 200 block of E. Cleveland Avenue.

On Oct. 4, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the home after eight fentanyl-related overdoses in the community.

An investigation confirmed that two victims obtained drugs from 45-year-old Michael David Ramirez, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Michael David Ramirez (Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Ramirez was arrested on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, jail records show.

During the search, authorities found drug paraphernalia and pills. Other unknown substances were recovered and sent to a lab for further testing.

Ramirez’s bond was set at $850,000.