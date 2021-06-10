Man dies from gunshot in Harlingen, one arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department has one man in custody in connection to a homicide that took place on Thursday.

According to officials, a 56-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on his chest on North Commerce Street in Harlingen at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency personnel transported the man to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

During an initial investigation, police arrested a 66-year-old man in connection to the death.

This scene is under investigation. The names of those involved has not been made available at this time.