Man dies from gunshot in Harlingen, one arrested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department has one man in custody in connection to a homicide that took place on Thursday.

According to officials, a 56-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on his chest on North Commerce Street in Harlingen at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency personnel transported the man to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

During an initial investigation, police arrested a 66-year-old man in connection to the death.

This scene is under investigation. The names of those involved has not been made available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday