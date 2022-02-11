WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State authorities are investigating after a man died in the Willacy County jail.

According to a release, emergency medical services (EMS) were called to the Willacy County Jail on Friday in reference to an unresponsive man. Jail staff attempted CPR until EMS arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers were contacted and are investigating this incident, according to Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased man or the reason he was at the Willacy County Jail at this time.