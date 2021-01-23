Man dies after shooting in rural Palmview

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after being shot south of Palmview on Saturday morning.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded west of Watson Road on Sotira Street in rural Palmview at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting.

Officials located a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Deputies do have a suspect in custody, however, they have not identified them at this time.