BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening, leaving one hospitalized.

Authorities arrived at the intersection of International Boulevard and Main Street at around 6:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man on the road.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral a orange Hyundai SUV traveling northbound struck the man as he was crossing the road.

According to witnesses, the driver had a green light while the man was crossing the road diagonally.

“The driver of the vehicle states she never saw the person and only felt the impact. She stopped immediately,” Sandoval reported. “At that point, she called police who rendered aid.”

The man, who has not been identified, is presumed to be over the age of 60. He is in critical condition at a local hospital, Sandoval said.

ValleyCentral will provide details as they develop.