HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man serving prison time for killing a woman in 2005 is moving forward with appealing the conviction.

Oscar Davila Rodriguez, 38, is appealing a conviction levied against him for the murder of Nydia Maldonado in October 2005. Davila Rodriguez was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the offense in 2018 after fleeing authorities for over a decade.

Police say, Maldonado, a 19-year-old woman from McAllen, was found dead on Oct. 31, 2005. She was found strangled with bruises and stab marks around her neck.

Davila Rodriguez, who was 22 at the time, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after. He gave a confession of the crime to police, telling authorities he grew angry when he saw her with a male friend and had thought about killing her on numerous occasions.

Davila Rodriguez posted his $1 million bond a few days after being arrested. He was indicted for the charge in January 2006.

A jury trial was held in May 2007 where Davila Rodriguez was convicted of the crime. However, a witness used banned evidence in a testimony, causing the case to be thrown out and granting a new trial for Davila Rodriguez.

Just before this trial was scheduled to begin, Davila Rodriguez did not show up to a court hearing and fled authorities for more than 10 years.

In November 2018, authorities announced Davila Rodriguez was found in Coahuila, Mexico. He was then extradited to the United States to face trial.

A jury once again found Davila Rodriguez guilty of murder in November 2018. He appealed the case and in February 2022 was granted an abatement on his appeal by the 13th Court of Criminal Appeals. The abatement will allow the appeal process to continue in the lower court. Judge Jamie Garza was assigned to the case for a limited time on Wednesday.