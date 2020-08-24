Man convicted after making bomb threats over social media in Harlingen

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Credit: Harlingen Police Deparment

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A 19-year-old man from Harlingen pleaded guilty to conveying false or misleading information through the internet in federal court on Monday.

Joel Hayden Schrimsher was arrested on June 6 after authorities learned of an online threat made via Twitter.

The investigation revealed a post on Schrumisher’s account relayed a family conversation which ended with “Me: I’m gonna mail a bomb to the Federal Reserve.”

Officers discovered physical and documentary evidence in Schrimsher’s room consistent with the message he sent about the Federal Reserve building.

After his arrest, authorities also found a photo in his cellphone of a fake certificate declaring him as “Most Likely to Damage Federal Property.”

Joel Hayden Schrimsher (Credit: Harlingen Police Department)

Schrimsher admitted to owning, as well as making a tweet about bombing and damaging a Federal Reserve building. 

He claimed he was being “edgy” when he made the threats, according to officials.

Schrimsher’s sentencing is set for Nov. 30. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

Schrimsher remains in federal custody.

