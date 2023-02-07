HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the side of a rural road Tuesday afternoon in northern Hidalgo County.

At 1:16 p.m., authorities received a call for a welfare check north of Citrus City, in northwestern part of Hidalgo County, near the area of 12 mile line and Iowa Road, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies confirmed the man was dead, Guerra said.

Deputies are investigating the cause of death.