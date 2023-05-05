PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man entering the United States at a port of entry died after collapsing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.

The man, identified as a U.S. citizen, was entering into the U.S. along the pedestrian lanes at the Progreso port of entry.

While walking to inspection, the man collapsed to the floor, CBP stated in a press release. Responding officers assisted and determined the man did not have a pulse.

Authorities performed CPR, administered Narcan, and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in order to revive the man.

With no luck, EMS arrived and transported the man to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco at 3:32 p.m. where he was later pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m.

CBP has not released the identity of the man.

An autopsy is pending with the Hidalgo County Medical Examiner and Coroner.