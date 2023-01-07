WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say.

Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly stabbed a man in the abdomen two days earlier.

According to police, Rivera was hiding inside a residence when authorities arrived Dec. 23, 2022.

Weslaco police were met by a man who appeared to have a cut on his left side when they arrived in response to a call regarding an alleged stabbing. The man refused to get medical attention, the affidavit states.

Police heard the injured man and a second man talking about the suspect in the stabbing and how he was in the house, according to the police document, which indicated the men said Rivera had stabbed the injured man.

Police noticed blood on the doorway of the residence, living room, kitchen, hallway and a part of the hallway leading to the closed room where Rivera was found, the affidavit stated.

As police entered the room, Rivera began to yell, “He broke into my room,” the affidavit stated.

Rivera was detained and seated in the back of the patrol unit, police said.

Rivera claimed he was attacked and defended himself, according to police documents.

While speaking to police, officers noticed Rivera was slurring his words and grinding his teeth and that he had a purple bite mark on his right forearm and red stains on his hands, according to the affidavit.

In Rivera’s room, investigators found a blood-stained knife, police said.

The man who was cut was transported to a local hospital where it was determined he suffered a fractured rib and punctured lung.

Rivera was booked into Hidalgo County Jail on Dec. 25, 2022, with a bond of $100,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.