HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case.

Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia.

On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway with multiple stab wounds. Erevia was transported to a local hospital ,where he died from his injuries.

After his death, the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit launched an investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and US Marshalls.

Cruz is charged with murder and given a bond of $1,000,000.000.