HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have one man in custody in connection to a homicide investigation. Three others are wanted.

Deputies arrested David Robles, 18, on May 9. Officials say he provided a voluntary statement and admitted to his involvement. He has been charged with murder and has a $1 million bond.

On May 5, deputies responded to rural Alton to call of a possible drive-by shooting.

At the location, authorities found a man on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was then identified as Jessie Rey Saenz, 24, from Mission.

Witnesses at the scene were able to identify a suspect vehicle and said individuals inside a residence shot at the vehicle as it left the location.

Deputies said one witness told investigators that Reynaldo Robles, 34, had a white Chevy Silverado that had bullet holes the day after the incident.

(Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

Reynaldo and David, along with two minors were said to be in the truck at the time of the shooting.

Deputies added that Reynaldo and David are half-brothers.

Officials also mentioned that two of the suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico.

HCSO continues investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).