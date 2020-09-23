Man charged with murder for Port Isabel killing

PORT ISABEL, Texas — The Port Isabel Police Department charged a man for murder in connection to a homicide reported on Monday.

Guadalupe Roman Fonseca Garcia is charged with murdering a man in a trailer park on South Shore Drive in Port Isabel on Monday.

Police identified Fonseca Garcia as a suspect and arrested him for the crime on Tuesday.

Fonseca Garcia is charged with murder and faces a $500,000 bond for the charge.

He entered a no plea deal in the initial arraignment but can enter a plea once he is arraigned in district court for the felony charge.