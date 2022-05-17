HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with murder after DNA testing confirmed the body of a missing Corpus Christi woman.

Anthony Eliff III has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Elyn Loera, according to Harlingen PD.

Loera went missing in Harlingen in October 2019. According to Harlingen police, DNA confirmed that the human remains that were found in 2020 in San Benito were Loera. Her cause of death still remains undetermined.

Authorities also said there is enough evidence to place Eliff there at the time of her death.

Eliff is currently in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. Eliff was in jail at the time of his arrest for a separate murder case. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for “knowingly causing the death” of Guillermo Garcia. Garcia was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest.