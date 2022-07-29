EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with murder after firefighters discovered a body while extinguishing a fire.

Jose Alfonso Lopez, 27, was arraigned on charges of murder, failure to identify and evading arrest.

Lopez was arrested in connection to a body that was found on Friday morning.

(Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a grass fire east of Mile 4 West on Mile 13 1/2 North in rural Weslaco, a release by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated that deputies saw a fire between a canal and draining ditch. As firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered the body of a man, identified as 21-year-old Edel Galvan.

The case was then reclassified as a homicide.

Lopez was issued a bond amount totaling $1,020,000.