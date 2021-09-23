Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed mother, injured children

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested the driver of a fatal crash that killed a mother, injured her two children.

On June 29, 2021, Brownsville PD responded to a major crash at the intersection of North Minnesota Avenue and Padre Island Highway between multiple vehicles.

The accident claimed the life of a mother and injured two children. The driver responsible for the crash was in the same car as the mother and children.

Miguel Angel Dominguez, the driver, was injured and received medical attention.

On September 22, 2021, Dominguez was made aware of his charges, he later turned himself into the Brownsville Police Department.

Dominguez was arraigned for multiple charges and his bonds were set as follows: