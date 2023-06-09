EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested for exposing himself to a woman who refused a ride from him, documents show.

Jose Elias Pena Jr. is charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana.

At 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, a woman reported she was walking from the Walmart in Edinburg toward Sugar Road when a maroon older model single cab truck pulled up next to her.

She said Pena was wearing a camouflage shirt and asked her if she needed a ride. When the woman declined the offer, Pena pulled out his genitals and began stroking himself in front of her.

The victim told police she got the man’s license plates before he drove off.

Officers in the area located Pena moments later at the Murphy’s by a gas pump and found one marijuana joint and two used ones on the floorboard of his truck. Pena was placed under arrest and the woman was able to positively identify him as the suspect.

He was issued a bond of $10,000. Pena was released from Hidalgo County Jail May 20.