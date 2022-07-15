PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A San Juan man was arrested on charges of arson and assault.

Ruben Antonio Rios was charged with assault (family) and arson, according to a release from the City of Pharr.

Rios was charged with arson in connection to a fire that occurred on June 17 at the 100 block of W. Handy Street. According to the release, a woman’s house was “severely damaged.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

According to Hidalgo County Records, Rios was issued a bond amount totaling $150,000.