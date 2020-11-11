Man charged in fatal McAllen auto-pedestrian crash

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A man from Pharr has been charged after leaving the scene of a fatal hit and run on Nov. 5 in McAllen.

According to Lt. Joel Moral, a department spokesman, the fatal crash took place on Chicago Avenue and 21 Street.

Edgar Turrubiates (Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records)

When authorities arrived to the scene, they learned 26-year-old learned Edgar Turrubiates had hit a man with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

The victim was identified as Luis Humberto Gutierrez.

Morales says Turrubiates was found, along with his vehicle, around 2:40 a.m.

Turrubiates is charged with an accident involving death and is currently being held on a $40,000 bond, according to jail records.

