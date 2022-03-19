EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said that Ismael Medrano has been charged with murder.

Ismael Medrano is accused of killing his wife, Maria Elena Garza, and has a bond set at $1 million, the HCSO said in a release.

Officials said that Medrano is currently being treated for self-sustained injuries and is expected to recover.

On March 17, the HCSO responded to a call from a man saying that he had killed his wife, according to the authorities.

The HCSO said Deputies found a woman dead, and a man with life-threatening injuries.

The HCSO is still investigating the case, anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO at 956-383-8114.