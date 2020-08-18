Man charged following car crash that left two dead in Mission

Editors note: The story has been updated to correct an error.

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—A man has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after being involved in a crash that left two people dead.

Mario Alberto Juarez, 28, was formally arraigned on Tuesday after being released from the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Credit: Gage Divin

The crash took place at 2 Mile Line Road and Shary Road in Mission on Sunday night.

Credit: Salvador Castro

According to police, a red Toyota collided into a white Chevy. The Toyota carried Juarez and a 36-year-old passenger, meanwhile, the Chevy carried a 40-year-old woman.

The driver of the white Chevy, Cynthia Quiroz, died along with the passenger in the red Toyota, Julio Juarez after being transported to the hospital.

Officials said they issued a warrant for a blood test.

“The officers noticed several symptoms of intoxication and there were some empty beer cans inside the vehicle,” said Chief Robert Dominguez with the Mission Police Department.

Witnesses told police that Juarez was driving exceptionally fast.

Juarez was given a $1 million bond.