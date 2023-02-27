HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after police say a traffic stop turned into a drug seizure.

Aaron Cisneros, 34, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 24, on charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group 2, possession of marijuana, and four counts of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

An HPD K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a white pick-up truck.

Police say the passenger, later identified as Cisneros, was in possession of narcotics and was arrested.

Investigators obtained a search warrant of Cisneros’ home on the 1400 block of East Taylor Street.

Inside they say they found 24.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 15 grams of THC wax, 26 packages of THC edibles, 41 THC oil cartridges, 1.1 oz. of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine and over $15,000 of U.S. currency.

His bond was set at $387,000.