HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man has been charged after threatening people with a gun at an Edinburg park.

Lee Hector Rios, 30, has been charged with one count of third-degree felony terroristic threat and one count of a misdemeanor for evading after a June 5, 2022 incident.

Police responded to an incident that Sunday evening at the Edinburg Municipal Park, after receiving several calls about a man threatening people with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to locate the man who matched the description. The man saw the police and ran, but was apprehended after a short chase, without incident. The handgun was not located.

Rios is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.