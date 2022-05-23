MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged after a bank robbery in Mission last week.

Randy Francis Davis, 60, was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to Hidalgo County Public Records.

Davis, who is from McAllen, is accused of robbing a bank on Friday, May 20.

At 11:59 a.m., Mission PD received a call of a robbery at Vantage Bank, located on E. Tom Landry Street. Davis is accused of entering the bank, and demanding the teller to put the money in a bag.

The teller complied with his demands, with Davis fleeing in a silver GMC.

He was later captured at the Hidalgo Port of Entry while walking across the bridge.

According to Mission PD, Davis did not have a weapon at the time of the robbery, but was wearing a cloth mask. He is believed to have burned the equipment used in the robbery.

Police estimate that he stole around $400, before using the money to purchase the drugs that he had when he was arrested.

Davis was arraigned on May 22 and was issued a bond amount totaling $250,000.