MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly crash that occurred on Tuesday in McAllen.

Lou Autry Gomez, 22, is facing a manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony, according to a media release from McAllen Police Department.

On Tuesday, McAllen police responded to a three-vehicle accident at 4:23 p.m. pm at the 6300 block of S. McColl Road.

An 85-year-old man, later identified as Francisco Quijada, died from his injuries.

Five other individuals from a separate vehicle were transported to a hospital for emergency care.

Gomez’s arraignment is pending, the release stated.