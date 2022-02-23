MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly crash that occurred on Tuesday in McAllen.
Lou Autry Gomez, 22, is facing a manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony, according to a media release from McAllen Police Department.
On Tuesday, McAllen police responded to a three-vehicle accident at 4:23 p.m. pm at the 6300 block of S. McColl Road.
An 85-year-old man, later identified as Francisco Quijada, died from his injuries.
Five other individuals from a separate vehicle were transported to a hospital for emergency care.
Gomez’s arraignment is pending, the release stated.