BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man caught stealing $1,000 worth of supplies at the Home Depot. tallied up a heafty bond after an encounter with Brownsville police.

Martin Rivas was seen stealing supplies at the 600 block of Morison, according to a loss prevention officer. When police arrived at the scene to confront Rivas he began to run away from the parking lot, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

He was detained at the intersection of Morisson and Old Hwy 77 and transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he provided a false name to officers.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that Rivas had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with a sex offender registry.

He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and on the way out attacked a police officer in an attempt to escape.

Rivas was detained and once again driven to the city jail. On April 22 he was arraigned on charges of theft, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and failure to register as a sex offender.

His bond is set at $95,500, according to police.