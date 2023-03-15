BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the suspect in a backyard theft.

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring Camera on Feb. 28 shows a man walking into the backyard of a residence at the 2900 block of E. 30th Street and taking a white foldable table.

Brownsville police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of this suspect. He was last seen in the video wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.