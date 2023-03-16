BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a Walmart self-checkout theft has turned himself in to police, Brownsville police say.

On March 5, a man in a black shirt was caught on camera taking money from a self-checkout register after a previous customer left it behind.

Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville Police Investigator Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral Thursday that the suspect in the theft turned himself in to police but will not be facing charges.

The victim in the case agreed to not press charges as long as his money was returned to him. The suspect returned the $100, Sandoval said.

The suspect told police he did not realize he had done anything wrong.

“I know a lot of people say, ‘Oh well who’s gonna turn in $20,'” Sandoval said. “Well, you don’t know what those $20 mean to that person who lost them.”