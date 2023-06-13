EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after doing donuts in a truck parking lot, documents indicate.

Chad Allen Ashabranner, 39, was arrested on charges of interfering with public duties and reckless driving, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 7:45 p.m., May 16, an employee at the TA Truck Stop in Edinburg reported to police that there was a black pickup truck by the west side of the parking lot that did not belong there.

The employee said the truck needed to move because of a liability issue. Police found Ashabranner in a black Chevrolet Silverado, that matched the description given by the employee, driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and spinning his vehicle in circles.

The officer turned his lights on in an effort to stop Ashabranner. Police say when Ashabranner saw the officer he began to drive away and when he finally stopped, they say he refused to step out of the truck.

Eventually Ashabranner raised his window, “saying that he only reason he wants him to step out is to arrest him for criminal trespass.”

The officer broke the driver-side window of the window in an attempt to remove Ashabranner from the truck. However, the door did not unlock. The officer then broke the passenger-side window. They say finally Ashabranner got out of his truck and was arrested.

He received a total bond of $10,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.