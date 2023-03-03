BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after reportedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a bat, police said.

Daniel Ibarra, 22, was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and interference for emergency request for assistance, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

At 7:59 a.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to the 7200 block of Villa Del Mar in reference to property damage.

When they arrived officers talked with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Ibarra, broke into her residence through a sliding back door, police said.

“Once inside, Ibarra stormed into the victim’s bedroom where she was at carrying a bat,” the release stated.

She told officers Ibarra pushed the woman to the floor and pinned her to the ground.

Ibarra then grabbed the woman’s cell phone, threw it on the floor and began to break it with the bat, according to the release.

Ibarra fled the scene and investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the man.

On Thursday, Ibarra turned himself in to police and was booked into the city jail. His bond was set at $28,000.