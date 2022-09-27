BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for criminal mischief, after breaking a car window, police said Tuesday.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, 27-year-old Daniel Alberto Ledesma had an argument with his girlfriend Aug. 6 at the 2000 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard.

Ledesma’s girlfriend left after having called one of her family members to pick her up, police said.

Ledesma got upset and threw rocks at the car, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a police statement obtained by ValleyCentral. One of the rocks hit the car’s back window, causing the window to shatter, police added.

Police said the victims wanted to press charges.

Brownsville police made multiple attempts to contact Ledesma, but Ledesma has no current address or phone number. The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a warrant to locate Ledesma.

After Brownsville Police Department posts on social media, Ledesma made contact with detectives and agreed to turn himself in Wednesday, police said.