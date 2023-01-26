McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after an officer rescued a puppy from a hot car, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Miguel Angel Moya was arrested Jan. 18 on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a McAllen Police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer responded to the 700 block of Convention Center Boulevard in reference to a dog in a vehicle.

The officer made contact with a witness, who said she was running in the parking lot when she heard a dog crying, the report stated.

She said she heard the sound of the dog coming from a blue 2004 Honda Civic, and the officer who examined the car saw a black and brown German shepherd or Malinois puppy in a wooden crate with a bowl of water and bread, police said.

The report stated that the puppy appeared to be malnourished and was crying.

“I observed the interior of the Civic to have feces in the front driver seat along with a box in the front passenger seat,” the document stated.

The officer also noted paw prints where it appeared that the puppy was trying to exit the vehicle. The officer then opened the door to “free the puppy from further torment,” and the puppy was placed in the unit with an air conditioner, police stated.

The vehicle had a thermometer in the center console with a temperature reading 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the report.

Police made contact with Moya, who said he bought the puppy at a flea market before driving to work, police said. According to the document, Moya told police he checked on the puppy two hours before police arrived.

Moya was taken into custody and was issued a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, records show.

McAllen Animal Control arrived and took custody of the puppy, the report stated.