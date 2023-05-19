EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man had a standoff with authorities Friday afternoon after threatening to commit suicide by cop, police say.

At about 5:30 p.m., Edinburg police responded to the area of 700 block of Agate St. after receiving a call in reference to a possible disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party who stated that a 36-year-old man was at the location causing problems and threatening her.

According to police, the man also threatened to commit “suicide by cop” and barricaded himself inside the residence, which was not occupied.

Edinburg PD negotiators arrived at the scene along with the Edinburg PD Special Weapons and Tactics Team to assist during the standoff.

Shortly after 8 p.m the man was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities learned the man had pending felony warrants from the Edinburg Police Department and other local agencies.