WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willacy County Sheriff’s deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were on the scene of a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lyford.

(Photo by Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral)

Officials on the scene say the case was that of a mental health situation and the scene has now been cleared by authorities and was resolved peacefully.

Mayor Rick Salinas told ValleyCentral the incident occurred at the corner of Glen Lofton Street and Huisache Avenue.