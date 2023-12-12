BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the whereabouts of 38-year-old Uvaldo Vela who is wanted for theft.

According to police, Vela has been contacted and informed about this investigation and has failed to cooperate.

Photo source: Brownsville Police Department Photo source: Brownsville Police Department

Vela is aware of a warrant for his arrest and refuses to turn himself in, according to the police news release.

Police ask the public if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Uvaldo Vela to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.