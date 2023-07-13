After the child did not reply, he messaged her "that hurts my feelings but ok"

Warning: This story contains graphic information

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced for sending nude photos to an 11-year-old girl through Facebook messenger, authorities said.

Lee Roy Huerta was sentenced July 6 to time served on a charges of transferring of obscene material to minors, federal records show. He had been jailed for 3.5 years.

On Jan. 15, 2020, the mother of the girl reported to the FBI that a man sent explicit photographs to her daughter through Facebook messenger under the profile name “Lee Roy Huerta,” who was a relative.

She said her daughter was 11 years old, and that they have lived with Huerta at his residence for three weeks a few months prior.

Investigators obtained messages from Huerta and the child, spanning the timeframe from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11, 2019. During that time, Huerta began discussing sending the child photographs. Images of the discussion are included below:

Additionally, the chat log shows that Huerta sent a photo of a woman performing oral sex on him to the child. After the child did not respond, he tells her “So u just going to [leave] me in seen?” and stated that it hurts his feelings.

According to the complaint, Huerta is a “known gang member” with prior convictions for kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In March, Huerta signed a plea agreement that dismissed an additional count of sexual exploitation of children.

As part of his sentencing, Huerta was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.