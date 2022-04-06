BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man for robbery.

On Monday, at approximately 9:25 a.m. authorities responded to the 1400 block of East Washington, according to Brownsville PD.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the woman in a wheelchair.

The woman told officers that a man, Ricky Joe Beede, had asked her for a cigarette while she was at the plaza. As she handed him a cigarette, Beede began to punch her in the arm and shoulder.

Fighting back, the woman managed to keep her purse and belongings, and Breede started to walk away.

Beede was taken into custody by the Brownsville PD Patrol Division as he was still at the plaza yelling at the woman.

The 64-year-old man has been charged with the offense of Robbery.

Breede was arraigned Tuesday and has been transported to the Brownsville City jail with a bond of $15,000.