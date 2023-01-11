BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week.

On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry, authorities said.

With the help of a K-9 unit, CBP officers discovered and seized $931,739 of unreported U.S. currency hidden within the vehicle, officials said.

The currency and vehicle were seized and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation, authorities said.